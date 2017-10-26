Carjacking victim clings to hood as thieves steal car

Hollywood Police said a carjacking victim was taken for a frightening ride, and it was all caught on camera.

According to police, a man and a woman holding bags and luggage approached a driver in the parking lot of the Gateway Motel on North 29th Avenue and Polk Street in Hollywood, Oct. 19.

The pair allegedly asked the driver for a ride. When he refused, the duo pulled him out of his car and got in the vehicle.

This happened as the vehicle was moving backward, and it eventually slammed into a parked car.

After he was thrown from his car, the victim grabbed onto the hood.

The crooks started to speed off and dragged the victim along for the ride.

He was eventually thrown to the street as the thieves took off.

The victim was later taken to a hospital.

If you have any information on this carjacking, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.