Carjacker leads police on chase in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police managed to stop a carjacking that ended in Fort Lauderdale.

Police cruisers swarmed the area where the suspect bailed from the vehicle along North Andrews Avenue and Cypress Creek Road.

He was then arrested.

According to police, the man stole the vehicle from a garage at Broward General Medical Center before leading them on a chase across Broward.

