Car with loaded firearm inside stolen outside Virginia Gardens deli

VIRGINIA GARDENS, Fla. (WSVN) — A man is without a car after, police said, a woman stole his vehicle in broad daylight with his loaded weapon inside.

Surveillance video showed a woman with her head covered casing the back parking lot of the Yuka Deli on Northwest 37th Street and 59th Avenue before, investigators said, she stole an employee’s vehicle, Wednesday afternoon.

De Leon had just finished his shift at the deli and left his car unattended for a few minutes to get coffee. He had left the car running so that the air conditioning could keep it cool.

Video showed the thief getting into the gray Toyota Camry, at around 3 p.m., before pulling out and heading West on 37th Street.

Inside the car was De Leon’s loaded 9 mm Smith and Wesson.

“When they steal your gun, you don’t know where the gun is going to land,” he said through a translator.

Virginia Gardens Police are currently on the lookout for the car thief.

If you have any information on this theft, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

