Infant found safe after car theft at Margate post office

MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police said they have located a 9-month-old baby who was inside a car that was stolen from a post office in Margate, Tuesday afternoon.

According to Margate Police, a woman pulled her BMW X1 into the post office, located at 4706 Coconut Creek Parkway, and left her vehicle running with the child inside as she went inside the building.

When she returned to the car, the woman told police, she saw what she described as a black male in his late teens entering her vehicle and driving away with the infant still inside.

Police were able to ping the vehicle’s location and found it in the parking lot of an apartment complex at 6300 Hawkins Road with the child still inside shortly after.

Skyforce HD captured a Margate Police officer holding the infant, who appeared to be in good condition.

Some Army soldiers also responded to the scene. The woman’s BMW has a U.S. Army tag.

The 9-month-old was put into a police SUV until fire rescue crews arrived. The child was then put in the back of a North Lauderdale Fire Rescue truck, where paramedics checked the infant out.

If you have any information on the thief’s whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.