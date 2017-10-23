Car wash that employs people with autism opens Margate location

MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - A car wash with a cause is expanding in South Florida and providing a rewarding wash for its customers.

The Rising Tide Car Wash, which employs adults with autism, is opening up a second location in Margate, on US 441, just south of Sample Road.

“We’re very happy to be a part of the community and really happy with the way the guys are performing right now,” said John D’Eri, CEO/Developer of Rising Tides Car Wash.

The company opened its first location in Parkland back in 2013.

Its newest location is one and a half times larger and should create about 50 new jobs in the community.

“Well, being here and working at the new location of Rising Tides Car Wash is very good. We have busy days and not busy days at Rising Tides Car Wash, but mostly it has been busy,” said Rising Tides Car Wash Associate Tyler Christian.

The Rising Tide Car Wash is one of the largest employers of adults with autism in the United States.

“Me and my other son, Thomas, decided to create a business that we could replicate, create a community of like-minded individuals in the spectrum, put it right out in front of the consumer so that they could actually get an idea of what autism really is and the power behind the diversity — not just that it’s a disability that requires sorrow, but one that can actually be harnessed into a premium product,” said John D’Eri.

The cofounders, John and Tom D’Eri, created the business to develop a way to help people with autism find their place in the world.

Since its inception, Rising Tides Car Wash has created 85 jobs in the South Florida area.

“The whole reason why we’re here is to give people with autism the opportunity to lead the full and independent life that they are fully capable of,” said Tom D’Eri, COO of Rising Tides Car Wash.

It looks like the company’s business model is helping to wash away unemployment among people with autism.

Be sure to stop by the Rising Tides Car Wash’s newest location. It’s open seven days a week, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., and offers services for as little as six dollars.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.