Car suspected in hit-and-run recovered by deputies

NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Deputies have located a vehicle suspected in a hit-and-run case in Coconut Creek.

Officials located the car, Thursday, and said they have identified the driver. However, no arrests have been made.

The car is a gray 2003 Toyota and was involved in a hit-and-run that left a victim in critical condition after he was struck at the Seminole Casino in Coconut Creek.

The victim remains in critical condition.

If you have any information that could help in the investigation, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

