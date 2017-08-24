Car struck by lightening in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A car owner in Southwest Miami-Dade says his car won’t start after it was struck by lightening, Thursday.

“I was in shock just trying to find out what really happened,” said Alfred Munoz.

Munoz said his car was struck around noon at Southwest 147th Place. A scorched tree near the vehicle marks where it all started. “You could see, right here, lightening that came all the way down,” said Munoz, waving a hand down the trunk of the tree.

The lightening then popped open the water meter cover and continued to travel through his Chevy Malibu.

Munoz said the shock deployed the car’s airbags.

A gash in the concrete driveway shows the lightening may have exited through the car’s rear.

Munoz said he hasn’t been able to start the car since. “Nothing,” said Munoz as he turned his key in the car’s ignition. “Nope, nothing.”

HIs family is hoping the damage is covered by their car insurance. “They’ve never heard of this,” he said.

While the insurance company researches the claim, the Munoz family say they are grateful no one was hurt.

“Luckily I wasn’t in the car because this could have messed up my day, I guess,” he said.

Munoz also shared his story with police and said they have never heard of it happening before.

