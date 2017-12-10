Car strikes Florida Highway Patrol trooper in Hialeah

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Florida Highway Patrol trooper was struck by a driver while on duty in Hialeah early Sunday morning, according to officials.

According FHP, the incident happened just after midnight as the trooper was investigating a two-car crash on the southbound Palmetto Expressway exit ramp to Okeechobee Road.

“In the process of handling the traffic crash investigation and interviewing the drivers involved, another vehicle was traveling northbound on Okeechobee Road,” said FHP Major Chris Dellapietra, “struck our trooper who was doing his duties with the other drivers.”

Officials said the trooper was hit outside of his cruiser and sustained life-threatening injuries. He was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Ryder Trauma Center, and he is in stable condition.

Troopers on the scene have determined that the crash was alcohol-related, and the driver was arrested for DUI.

The identities of both the driver and trooper have not been released.

