Car slams into pole outside Miami home

MIAMI (WSVN) - A driver had to be hospitalized after his car slammed head-on into a pole, outside of a Miami home.

According to City of Miami Police, the crash happened Tuesday afternoon, near Southwest Seventh Street and Second Avenue.

The impact left the front of the vehicle mangled.

The driver was then rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital in unknown condition.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

