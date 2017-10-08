HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver made a smashing entrance into a South Florida motel, Saturday.

Officials said the motorist crashed through a concrete wall at the Budget Inn near U.S. 1 and Johnson Street in Hollywood.

Investigators said the vehicle came to rest inside a motel room.

The driver suffered minor injuries.

There is no word as to what may have caused the crash.

