Car slams into Northwest Miami-Dade home, no injuries

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An elderly woman drover her car into a Northwest Miami-Dade home, Thursday morning.

7SkyForce HD was over the scene, near 82nd Avenue and Northwest 172nd Street. According to Miami-Dade Police, an elderly woman drove her Honda into the home.

A woman was inside the home, but was uninjured, police said. The elderly driver was taken to a nearby hospital after telling officials she felt chest pain.

The father of the woman inside the home said this is not the first time a car has come crashing through. “She was all pure nerves — shaking, crying,” he said. “She told me she heard a loud ‘boom,’ and the car was just inside the house. The car entered the front, hit the hedge and flew over and into the house. There’s debris inside all the way to the back door.”

Officials were on the scene as the investigation began, but, as of 12:19 p.m., reopened the previously closed area near the home.

The Honda was towed away from the scene, as the investigation remains ongoing.

