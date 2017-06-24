DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Deputies are investigating after, officials said, a car came crashing into a home in Deerfield Beach, Saturday.

According to Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue, a Nissan plowed through the wall of a bedroom at the house located near Northwest Third Avenue and 40th Street, leaving the home uninhabitable.

No one was hurt.

The circumstances leading to the crash remain under investigation.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.