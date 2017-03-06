Car shot at in Miami, no injuries

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are looking for someone who opened fire on a car in Miami, Monday night.

According to Miami Police, the incident took place in the area of Northwest 11th Avenue and 57th Street.

Investigators said a bullet struck the vehicle. There were five occupants inside, but no one was hurt.

If you have any information about this incident, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.