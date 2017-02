MIAMI (WSVN) - A car rear-ended a Miami-Dade transit bus in Miami, early Friday morning.

According to police, the crash occurred near Northeast 12th Avenue and 79th Street.

Both vehicles ended up severely damaged.

The driver of the car was transported to a nearby hospital. Their condition is unknown.

No other injuries were reported.

