Car rams into West Miami-Dade Dunkin Donuts; 2 transported

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A car ran into a West Miami-Dade Dunkin Donuts, Monday morning, injuring several people.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene, just after 11 a.m., at 8300 W. Flagler St., where the white Honda was seen inside the business. The driver reportedly lost control of their vehicle and slammed into the Dunkin Donuts.

Witnesses described the crash as an “explosion” to police.

“At about 10:45 this morning we received a call that there was an explosion at the Dunkin Donuts here,” said Miami-Dade Fire Rescue spokesperson Felipe Lay. “Upon arrival, we determined there was a car inside the structure itself.”

Florida representative Carlos Curbelo was on a ride-along with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue when he witnessed the aftermath. “I was riding along with fire rescue today, and we responded to this call,” he said. “Very tragic. This lady, instead of going in reverse, went forward into the Dunkin Donuts and some people were injured. This just put on display the amazing work these men and women do to save lives and keep people safe.”

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue were seen treating a person injured as a result of the crash, who has since been transported to a nearby hospital. A second person was later transported with an injured arm.

Five people also suffered minor injuries.

Officials said at least one of the transported victims are in critical condition.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

