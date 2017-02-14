Car plunges into Plantation canal after driver loses control

PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews are recovering a vehicle that plunged into a canal in Plantation, Tuesday afternoon.

According to Plantation fire rescue, a young man was traveling westbound along West Broward Boulevard when he somehow lost control of his vehicle and crashed through a railing along the canal, causing his car to plunge into the water.

The vehicle landed upside down.

Fortunately, the driver was able to exit the vehicle safely before it sank.

Plantation fire rescue divers and a tow truck are currently on the scene.

