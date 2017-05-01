Car nearly lands in bay after rollover crash

NORTH BAY VILLAGE, FLA. (WSVN) - A car nearly rolled into the bay, Monday, near 79th Street, in North Bay Village, near Miami.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, the vehicle, with a male and female passenger, almost landed in the bay, just after 11:30 a.m., near Northeast 79th Street and Harbor Island Drive.

Officials said both passengers were not injured after being examined by fire rescue officials.

The two occupants of the car reportedly walked away from the scene.

The rollover collision did not affect traffic.

