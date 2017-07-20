Car hits North Miami Beach motorcycle officer

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A motorcycle officer was struck, Thursday morning, in North Miami Beach.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, the North Miami Beach officer was hit in the area of Northwest 170th Street and West Dixie Highway.

The officer was transported to the hospital in good condition, fire rescue officials said.

Officials have not commented on the driver involved in the collision.

