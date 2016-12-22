Car hits Miami Gardens fire hydrant, floods roadway

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police blocked off an area in Miami Gardens after a vehicle hit a fire hydrant, which flooded the roadway.

Officials responded to the scene along 168th Street and Eighth Avenue, in Miami Gardens, Thursday, at around 5 p.m.

7’s Skyforce HD hovered over the scene as the silver car was left stranded over the surging water.

The driver was not injured.

#MDFR A11 responded to hydrant struck by vehicle, no injuries at 8 ave nw 168 street. NorthMiamiBeachWaterandSewer responding. pic.twitter.com/LVt3aZEPJ1 — MDFR (@MiamiDadeFire) December 22, 2016

While the water continues to gush from the ground, police have blocked off the roadway as a precaution.

Crews are trying to resolve the situation.

