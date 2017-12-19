POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have closed a portion of Atlantic Boulevard after a car struck an Amtrak train in Pompano Beach.

According to Pompano Beach Fire Rescue, the driver of the car was distracted and drove through the railroad as a train was crossing.

Fire Rescue said that while the vehicle was severely damaged, the driver was not injured.

Motorists are being asked to avoid the area while crews work the scene.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.