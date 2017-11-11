Car hit by train in Miami, no injuries reported

MIAMI (WSVN) - A car was hit by a train, near Northeast Second Avenue and 73rd Street in Miami, early Saturday morning.

Authorities believe the driver was attempting to drive eastbound on the tracks when the vehicle was struck by the train.

According to police, the car was dragged about a quarter of a mile down the train tracks. The car was then dislodged from the train before the train came to a stop at Northeast 79th Street near Fourth Court.

The car was smashed from the collision, but nobody no injuries were reported.

