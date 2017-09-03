1 dead after car fleeing Miramar Police ends up in retention pond

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was killed after, authorities said, a driver fleeing from police in Miramar crashed into a retention pond, early Sunday morning.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Miramar Police officers approached a 2007 Nissan Altima parked on the side of the road along 186th Avenue, sometime between 2 and 3 a.m. The car then drove off at a high rate of speed and ran a red light.

Police lost the vehicle, so they called off the pursuit.

Investigators said the Altima was traveling eastbound on Miramar Parkway. As it approached the southbound entrance ramp to Interstate 75, the driver lost control of the vehicle, struck a curb, veered off the roadway and came to rest in the retention pond.

Shortly after, they were later alerted that there was a vehicle in a retention pond off Interstate 75 and Miramar Parkway. When police arrived at the scene, they realized it was the same suspicious vehicle.

Three people were able to get out of the car safely. A male teen was transported to Memorial West Hospital with minor injuries.

Police were told one person was missing. They later found a male body 20 feet from shore, about 10 feet under water.

Investigators have not yet determined who was driving the car.

The crash remains under investigation.

