SUV fleeing BSO deputies crashes in North Lauderdale

NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Multiple people have been injured after an SUV fleeing from Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies crashed in North Lauderdale.

The crash happened in the area of Rock Island Road and McNab Road in North Lauderdale, just after 1:30 p.m., Tuesday.

Firefighters and rescue teams could be seen responding to the crash.

At least five people have been injured.

Officials said it began when BSO’s Burglary Apprehension Team began chasing a stolen silver Ford Explorer carrying suspects wanted for an armed robbery in Lauderdale Lakes.

The chase began on Interstate 95 before going westbound on the wrong side of the road. The car then drove through a residential area before going back on the main roads and ending with a crash.

Three suspects were reported to have been in the Explorer at the time. All three suspects are now in BSO custody.

The intersection at Rock Island and McNab Roads has been been blocked while officials work the scene.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.