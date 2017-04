DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A car fire has caused all southbound lanes to shutdown on Interstate 95, Monday morning.

Just before 11:30 a.m., a car caught fire in the I-95 southbound lanes, at the Griffin Road exit.

Update: Crash in Broward on I-95 south at Exit 23 Griffin Rd, all lanes blocked. Last updated at 11:27:56AM. https://t.co/7kKNhpxxv9 — FL511 Southeast (@fl511_southeast) April 24, 2017

Fire rescue and police remain on the scene.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.