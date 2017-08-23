Car fire on I-95 southbound at Griffin Road

DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida Highway Patrol and Broward Fire Rescue are on the scene of a car fire in Dania Beach in Interstate 95.

The car is stopped on shoulder I-95 southbound at Griffin Road, approaching Stirling Road, closing down three right lanes.

Traffic is backed up due to the incident. No injuries have been reported.

The express lanes remain open.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.