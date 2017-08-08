SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took three people to the hospital after, officials said, a violent car crash in Southwest Miami-Dade sent one of the vehicles into a pole.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers, Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue responded to the scene of the wreck in the area of Kendall Drive and Southwest 132nd Avenue, Monday, just before 7:30 p.m.

According to police, two cars collided, causing one of them to flip on its side and end up wrapped around a pole. The other mangled vehicle came to rest on a sidewalk.

Paramedics transported the three victims to area hospitals in unknown condition.

