Car ends up in water after Miramar police chase; 1 missing

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A speed chase ended in tragedy when a car wound up under water in Miramar, early Sunday morning.

Police approached a vehicle parked on the side of the road at around 2-3 a.m. The car then drove off, and officers pursued it.

When they reached a ramp, the driver lost control, and the car ended up in the water off Interstate-75 and Miramar Parkway.

Three people were able to get out of the car safely. One of them was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Police were told that another person was still in the car. They are currently searching for that fourth person.

The crash remains under investigation.

