Car drives into water near Rickenbacker Causeway

VIRGINIA KEY, FLA. (WSVN) - A car drove into the water off the Rickenbacker Causeway, Wednesday morning.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene at 8:30 a.m. where a black BMW was seen in the water. The driver exited the vehicle with no injuries, police said.

The scene is on the north side of the Rickenbacker Causeway before the William Powerll Bridge.

According to Miami Fire Rescue, it remains unclear how the vehicle drove into the water and if any passengers were inside.

