POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Banks have drive-thrus, but not like this.

7 Skyforce HD flew over the scene where a Jeep drove into a BB&T on East Sample Road.

The Jeep went partially into the building, and as a reult, specialists have been called into to determine if the building is safe for customers to enter.

No injuries have been reported.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.