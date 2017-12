MARATHON, FLA. (WSVN) - One person has been injured after a car drove into a business in Marathon.

The Overseas Lounge in Marathon is now left with heavy damage inside and out after a car crashed into it Wednesday night.

None of the patrons in the bar were injured. However, the driver was airlifted to a nearby hospital.

The cause of the crash remains unknown.

