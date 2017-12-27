Car drives into business in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Fort Lauderdale store got a rude awakening after a car crashed into it overnight.

Store owner Kevin Killoran received the call after the car came barreling into the store, located near East Oakland Park Boulevard, at around midnight, Tuesday.

“I think it was honestly an accident. We have a busy intersection here in Oakland Park and U.S. 1, and we often joke that one of these days somebody is going to come plowing through the front, and it happened last night,” Killoran said.

Nothing was stolen, and no injuries were reported.

The driver was taken into custody.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.