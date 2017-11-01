Car destroyed as fire engulfs Plantation garage

PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - A homeowner’s garage was engulfed by flames Wednesday in Plantation.

7Skyforce HD hovered over the scene along Northwest Sixth Court and 118th Avenue where Plantation Fire Rescue arrived to the fiery mess. The garage was luckily detached from the home, officials said.

Crews managed to prevent the flames from spreading to the house.

While no injuries were reported, the blaze destroyed a car in the garage.

