SUV crashes into Sunrise home

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - An SUV crashed into a home in Sunrise, Friday.

According to neighbors who witnessed the crash, a woman behind the wheel of a red SUV lost control and ended up crashing into a home, located along Northwest 19th Street and 62nd Avenue, at around 3 p.m.

Neighbors said she could be seen losing control of her vehicle along the Sunset strip, a road nearby.

The crash knocked down palm trees and part of a wall where a bedroom is located.

The driver suffered minor injuries. No one inside the house was hurt.

The car has since been towed away.

Charges, if any, remain pending.

