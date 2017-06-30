Car crashes into Miami Gardens store

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A car crashed into a Miami Gardens food store, leaving a mess in its tracks.

7Skyforce HD was over the scene at the Xpress Lane Food Store, located at 20613 NW 2nd Ave., after a car drove into the store’s entrance, Friday, around 8:30 a.m. Miami Gardens Police and Fire Rescue quickly responded to the crash.

The owners and several other people were also seen standing outside of the store as they looked at the damage left from the crash.

A silver vehicle remained on the scene with glass shattered over its hood.

There are no reports of any injuries.

