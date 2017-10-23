Car crashes into Little Havana restaurant after multi-vehicle collision

MIAMI (WSVN) - A multi-car crash in Little Havana resulted in a car careening into a building, Monday morning.

7Skyforce HD was over the scene near Southwest Eighth Street at 15th Avenue. Two cars were heading eastbound when they collided. Both were badly damage, with one making contact with the side of a Latin American restaurant, Ball and Chain.

The conditions the drivers have yet to be determined by officials.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.