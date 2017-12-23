Car crashes into house after reported shooting, stabbing at Pompano Beach nightclub

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A car crashed into a house while fleeing from Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies after a reported shooting and stabbing at a nightclub in Pompano Beach, Saturday morning.

BSO Regional Communications received a call about a shooting and stabbing at Singers Karaoke Klub, located at 3521 NW 8th Ave., at around 5:20 a.m.

Two people were transported to Broward Health North. Their conditions remain unknown.

Deputies were told to be on the lookout for a vehicle seen fleeing the scene. A deputy spotted the vehicle, and the subject bailed out of the car in a residential neighborhood, located near Northwest Eighth Street and Fourth Avenue.

As deputies were trying to locate that subject, a silver Jeep sped away from the area. When BSO deputies attempted to stop the Jeep, the driver fled.

The driver of the Jeep then lost control of the car and crashed into a single family home, located near Northeast Second Avenue and 23rd Street.

The Jeep caught fire.

No one in the house was injured.

The driver of the vehicle was detained.

At this time, it remains unknown why the driver of the Jeep fled. It also remains unknown if he had any involvement in the prior incident at Singers Karaoke Klub.

If you have any information on this incident, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

