HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Building inspectors are investigating after a car crashed into a Hollywood market.

The sedan hit the front of the A-1 Food Market, located at 5595 Pembroke Road, in Hollywood, just before 4 p.m., Thursday.

The storefront sustained some damage, but the car did not go into the structure, and it doesn’t appear anyone was injured.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.