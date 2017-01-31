Car crashes into Hialeah canal; driver OK

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A car plunged into a Hialeah canal after, officials said, the driver lost control of her car, Tuesday morning.

The woman said she hit the gas too hard while backing out of her condominium parking lot, causing the vehicle to spin out of control. Her car then struck a fence before going into the water along West Okeechobee Road and Northwest 103rd Street.

She sustained no injuries.

