MIAMI (WSVN) - A car crashed into a furniture store in Miami, early Sunday morning.

The black BMW SUV slammed into the Visionnaire Miami furniture store, located at 2063 Biscayne Blvd., around 5 a.m.

The cause of this crash remains unclear.

