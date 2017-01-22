Car crashes into Davie home

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Davie family received a rude awakening after a car drove into their home, Sunday.

The vehicle hit the side of the house and plowed into the living room of a home, located near Griffin Road and South University Drive.

“Well, we were sound asleep at 4:30 this morning when we heard this loud crash,” said the homeowner, Louise Marrero. “We thought someone had broken into our house.”

The car has since been towed away.

Fortunately, no one was injured.

The crash is currently under investigation.

