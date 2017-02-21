Car catches fire on the Florida Turnpike

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A car caught on fire on the Florida Turnpike in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue is on the scene of a car that caught on fire in the southbound lanes of the Turnpike extension, near Northwest 74th Street.

Due to the incident, the left lane of the Turnpike has been blocked.

Fire rescue crews were seen extinguishing the fire, however, officials have not confirmed the condition of driver inside of the vehicle and if any other cars were involved.

