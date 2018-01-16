Car catches fire on I-75 in Hialeah, 2 lanes blocked

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Two lanes have been blocked after, officials said, a car caught fire northbound on Interstate 75 in Hialeah, Tuesday night.

Hialeah Fire Rescue and Florida Highway Patrol responded to the scene near Northwest 138th Street just before 9 p.m.

Two right lanes have been blocked, according to Florida 511.

It is unknown if there were any injuries.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this breaking story.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.