Car catches fire at North Miami body shop

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire crews responded to an auto body shop in North Miami after, officials said, a vehicle caught fire at the business, Sunday afternoon.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, the blaze sparked at the body shop located near Northeast 130th Street and 15th Avenue.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the flames.

There is no word on the amount of damage the building sustained.

No one was injured.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.