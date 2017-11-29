Car catches fire after hitting police vehicle in North Miami

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating an overnight police-involved crash in North Miami that shut down Biscayne Boulevard for over five hours, Wednesday morning.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene of the fiery crash, along Northeast 135th Street and U.S. 1, at around 3 a.m.

According to officials, a driver in a black Dodge Challenger rear-ended a police cruiser that was stopped at a traffic light. The impact was so strong that the vehicle caught fire.

A woman behind the wheel of the Challenger was transported to Aventura Hospital with serious head injuries. Her condition remains unknown.

The police sergeant was checked out and is expected to be OK.

Biscayne Boulevard was shut down near 135th Street, but those lanes have since reopened.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.