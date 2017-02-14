Car catches fire after crashing into building on Miami Beach

A car caught fire after crashing into a building on Miami Beach, overnight.

Police shutdown Collins Avenue, between 29th and 30th Street, as they worked to clean up the area. It has since been reopened.

A visitor in town for the boat show was staying at a hotel on Collins Avenue. He said he heard the crash, and when he went to investigate, he noticed his car had been hit.

The two men in the burning car fled the scene.

7Skyforce flew over the scene as the visitor’s car was being towed away from the scene.

Police are now investigating the cause of the crash.