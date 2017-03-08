Car burglars target multiple vehicles in Davie neighborhood

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Several residents in a Davie community awoke to find that not only had their cars been robbed, but so had some of their neighbors.

“The door was a little bit, it wasn’t normal,” said Mitchell Palermo as he gestured to his truck door. “I opened the door, and everything was just torn apart inside and thrown all over the place.”

Wednesday morning, Palermo awoke to discover his car had been ransacked, along with the cars of his neighbors. “Everybody here was sort of surprised when they woke up too, ’cause we have no activity on this block,” Palermo said.

Davie Police said they believe two subjects captured on surveillance video are behind the string of burglaries, which happened overnight, Wednesday. Six cars were targeted in total.

Police also said the men broke into and ransacked four houses while the residents were asleep inside.

“We believe that these individuals are extremely dangerous,” said Davie Police Sgt. Mark Leonedavie. “They’re entering residences while people are inside sleeping — occupied residences. Obviously, they’re not in any type of fear, which makes them extremely dangerous.”

Two cars were also stolen from the community.

Police believe the subjects may have had help. “That’s concerning that they would have the guts to actually go into a home, knowing people are in there,” Palermo said.

If you have any information on these burglaries, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

