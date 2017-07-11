Car burglarized, gun stolen near Hollywood neighborhood

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have released footage of a car that had a firearm inside being burglarized on June 6, near a Hollywood neighborhood.

According to surveillance video, a man could be seen checking the doors of multiple cars tying to open them, until he found a car with its doors unlocked.

The subject fled the scene, police said, on his bike with the gun he found in the car’s glove box.

This burglary occurred along Cleveland Street and North Park Road.

If you have any information on this car burglary, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

