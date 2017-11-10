Car burglar steals valuables in NE Miami-Dade amid rise in break-ins

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a man who, they said, was caught on surveillance video stealing valuables from a car in Northeast Miami-Dade in the middle of the day.

The footage shows the victim, seen driving a silver Toyota Yaris, pulling into a business parking lot near Northeast 135th Street and 18th Avenue, in late October. “[It happened] in broad daylight,” said Miami-Dade Lt. Raphael Rodriguez.

After the victim walked away from her vehicle, the subject is seen on his cellphone as he gets out from the passenger side of a black Hyundai sedan parked next to her car.

The video then shows the brazen burglar, seen wearing a baseball cap, a white-T-shirt and dark colored pants, waiting until a passer-by walks by before shattering the Yaris’ passenger side front window. Seconds later, he is seen grabbing the victim’s purse and other valuables from the vehicle and putting them inside the Hyundai.

Shortly after, the driver of the Yaris is seen returning to the vehicle and spotting the shattered window.

Rodriguez said the incident is the latest in a growing trend in the area. “We’ve had a lot of activity in regards to vehicle burglaries, people leaving things in their cars — purses, wallets, cellphones, things of that nature,” he said. “Here, in the Intracoastal, we’re being really aggressive in trying to eliminate these crimes of opportunity.”

Investigators said a lot of these burglaries are taking place right off Biscayne Boulevard. “Broad daylight, they don’t care. They get a five-minute window, if that,” said Rodriguez.

Police are urging the community to be alert. “We’ve had numerous burglaries in this area during daylight hours,” said Miami-Dade Police Detective Nicholas Franzosa, “and we’re asking that the general public to be more observant as well, and to call the police should anything arise or if they observe anything suspicious.”

Rodriguez reiterated Franzosa’s advice. “We are out there as police officers, but please be vigilant,” he said. “Protect yourselves, hide your belongings. Put them away so you don’t become a victim.”

If you have any information on this car burglary, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

