Car backs into Miami Beach jewelry store, hits front door

A car went crashing in reverse into a Miami Beach jewelry store, causing damage to the front door, Monday.

Cellphone video captured the aftermath of the crash at Sib-Bling Jewelry along West 41st Street and Prairie Avenue.

Business owners in the area did not immediately know what happened.

“We thought it was a bomb,” Betty Behar, the owner of a nearby business, said. “We thought it was a gunshot, and then we look around and we see a car is inside the door.”

The impact damaged the front door of the store, but no one was hurt.

“We’re in the store working and we hear a boom,” said an employee of a nearby store, “and the whole walls all shake, and we thought it was a bomb.”

Employees cleared the shattered the glass left behind.

