FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A cannabis conference in Fort Lauderdale aims to live up to some high expectations all weekend long.

Attendees are seeing green at the Fort Lauderdale Convention Center for the Southeast Cannabis Conference and Expo. Advocates, doctors and enthusiasts came out for an in-depth look at the expanding industry.

We are so grateful for the veterans that showed up, as well as, Montel Williams for playing such a huge role in this industry! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/fGApgCj9Q3 — SWCCExpo (@SWCCExpo) June 10, 2017

The event’s executive director said participants are buzzed to learn more. “We are pulling back the curtain so people can take a peek into what this new emerging medical marijuana market might look like,” said Demitri Downing, “and they can talk with others, network, understand, inquire knowledge, learn how to ask questions about what this new industry is going to look like and where they might fit in.”

This is the first large-scale medical marijuana conference in Florida.

